McDonald's USA says that within 10 years, all of its eggs will be from chickens that have some freedom to roam. It's another signal that the egg industry is abandoning traditional cages.
The health agency says kissing and cuddling chickens could be contributing to outbreaks of salmonella. But backyard chicken owners aren't about to lay off the birds.
Avian influenza is ravaging poultry flocks across the Upper Midwest. The virus is "doing things we've never seen it do before," and understanding about transmission is very limited, a scientist says.
This is the worst outbreak since the H5N2 influenza was first detected in December. The disease has been found in seven other states over the past five months.
The results are in from a long-running study of three different ways to house egg-laying chickens. It found that more hens survive in cages, and cages are cheaper. But consumers prefer cage-free eggs.
The Colorado Court of Appeals overturned a previous ruling about the chicken farms in Delta County.A few years ago, the hen houses were challenged by…