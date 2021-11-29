civil rights

-
This week's program is a special documentary from Making Contact. In LA 50 years ago, 30,000 mostly Chicanos peacefully protested the disproportionate…
The Colorado city and the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado have announced a settlement that will end the practice. The city will even give payouts to people who were wrongly sent to jail.
A doctor filed a complaint against a Washington, D.C., hospital, saying that by telling her not to say that she does abortions, the hospital is stigmatizing the procedure. The hospital cites safety.
It's illegal to hire immigrants without legal status. Yet the federal government employs thousands of undocumented workers. They prepare food and clean detention facilities where they are held.
The Supreme Court debates same-sex marriage Tuesday. But in many states, a person can marry someone of the same gender and still be fired for being gay.
Two Republican religious freedom bills drew strong opposition from gay rights groups, civil liberties organizations and members of the business...
