Clashes over grazing rights continue. Local sheriffs will give you an earful about how they believe environmental extremists have taken over federal agencies. But this is more than just a turf battle.
Cliven Bundy and many of his militia followers are now in jail, but some Western ranchers vow to continue defying the federal government when it comes to cattle grazing on public lands.
The Nevada rancher's arrest is a setback for his self-styled militia supporters and their anti-federal lands fight. The charges stem from a standoff with federal agents at his ranch in 2014.
Three of the last four armed occupiers of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge had surrendered earlier this morning. The last man has now given himself up, bringing an end to the 41-day occupation.
Rancher Cliven Bundy successfully stood down Bureau of Land Management agents near Las Vegas. He's considered a symbol for a national movement to wrest Western lands from U.S. agencies' authority.