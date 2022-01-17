KVNF Regional Newscast: January 17, 2022

Governor Jared Polis delivered his fourth state of the state address to lawmakers yesterday at the state Capitol. He vowed to help Coloradans recover and rebuild after a steady stream of tragedies this past year, including the ongoing COVID pandemic, mass shootings in Boulder and Denver, and the Marshall fire in Boulder County. Scott Franz reports for Capitol Coverage. Plus, Kate Redmond speaks to a CEO with an innovative radon gas testing method. In winter months radon can build up while there is less fresh air ventilation.

