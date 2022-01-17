© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 17, 2022

Published January 17, 2022 at 7:55 AM MST
CoramAttackAd.jpg
Anne Landman
/
Lauren Boebert's phony headline attack ad ran above the masthead in Sunday's Grand Junction Sentinel newspaper.
  • Congressmember Lauren Boebert is attacking her Republican primary challenger, State Senator Don Coram. Her media blitz includes an ad disguised as a news headline above the masthead on the Sunday edition of the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.
  • Nate Hegyi reports the one-year anniversary of the insurrection in the U.S. Capitol has come and gone. But anger on the far-right continues to simmer, especially here in the West where extremists have been active for many years. That includes Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his family members who have battled with the feds over the use of public lands.

