-
Third school in Mesa County closes for deep clean after illnessesDelta County man sentenced for murder of woman last year near HotchkissFires burning…
-
Lawmakers will press forward with 5 school safety bills in next sessionGunnison Sage Grouse of Western Slope one of nation's rarest birdsUS House passes…
-
Western Slope fires add to haze, poor air quality in stateOver 70 wildfires burning in the West threaten iconic tourist sitesWestern Slope coal country…
-
Inside Energy features coal culture in North Fork ValleyCongressional panel on climate change increasing in membershipFive climbing fatalities already…
-
Texting and driving bill would increase penaltiesPolice-involved shootings in Colorado on the risePresident Trump to issue coal-friendly executive orders
-
Whistleblower goes to court over air quality reportWyoming coal future mirrors ColoradoTips for keeping New Year's Resolutions
-
Capitol Coverage profiles Gov. John HickenlooperNew data on number of civilians killed by policeInside Energy sets history of coal industry to music
-
Capitol Coverage of new leadership in state houseInside Energy looks at Trump's promises to coal
-
For decades, coal was king of electricity generation in the U.S., but that's changing. Across the country, coal power plants are being replaced with generators that run on cleaner burning natural gas.
-
The change won't affect existing leases, which generated nearly $1.3 billion for the federal government's coal program last year.