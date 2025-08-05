Colorado Governors Race 2026

Senator Michael Bennet joined KVNF in Montrose to discuss healthcare, immigration, water policy, and why he’s running for governor. He shared concerns about rising healthcare costs, Medicaid cuts, and rural hospital closures, while also calling for a universal public option. Bennet reflected on bipartisan immigration reform, water rights negotiations, and the need to honor local voices on issues like wolf reintroduction. He called this “a moment” to fight for Colorado’s future.

