Colorado Governors Race 2026

    Local Motion: Exclusive Interview with Senator Michael Bennet
    Brody Wilson
    Senator Michael Bennet joined KVNF in Montrose to discuss healthcare, immigration, water policy, and why he’s running for governor. He shared concerns about rising healthcare costs, Medicaid cuts, and rural hospital closures, while also calling for a universal public option. Bennet reflected on bipartisan immigration reform, water rights negotiations, and the need to honor local voices on issues like wolf reintroduction. He called this “a moment” to fight for Colorado’s future.
  • Attorney General Phil Weiser and KVNF's Brody Wilson in Studio M
    Local Motion: Exclusive Interview with Attorney General Phil Weiser
    Brody Wilson
    During a recent visit to Montrose, Colorado Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Phil Weiser sat down with KVNF's Brody Wilson for a wide-ranging conversation on issues that matter to rural Western Colorado. From healthcare access to water rights, Weiser laid out his vision for serving all corners of the state—especially areas like Montrose and Delta Counties, where unaffiliated and conservative voters make up a majority.