Colorado Musicians

    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Sarah Off
    Violinist Sarah Off stopped by KVNF's Bamboo Room to debut several pieces from her new release "Alone." The new album was composed by North Fork Valley's…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Graham Good & The Painters
    Graham Good & The Painters is made up of seven musicians who mostly reside in and around Denver, Colorado. The band is gearing up to release their first…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: CITRA
    Denver rock band CITRA talks with KVNF about their newest singles from 2020 and how music has been helping the band get through the pandemic. CITRA is…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Niceness
    Niceness frontwoman and songwriter, Koral Delatierra and keyboardist and vocalist, David “Bassie” Christeson talk with KVNF's Kori Stanton about their…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Jackson Emmer
    Colorado Singer-songwriter, Jackson Emmer, talks with KVNF's Kori Stanton about his new album 'Alpine Coda' from his home studio in Carbondale.
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Float Like A Buffalo
    Denver based band Float Like A Buffalo calls into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about the band's music, dance moves, and what the future holds for the…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Sarah Mount
    Denver based Saxophonist Sarah Mount calls into KVNF to talk with Kori Stanton about her music and many collaborations including Sarah Mount and the…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: The Reminders
    Hip hop duo, The Reminders call into KVNF from Colorado Springs, CO to talk about their recent performance for 'Banding Together' a virtual music festival…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Luke Powers
    Luke Powers is a americana, singer, songwriter and guitar player who is originally from Louisville, Kentucky. Luke has recently relocated to Paonia, CO…
    MUSIC
    Talkin Music: Clifton Hanger
    Clifton Hanger is a rock and roll jam band that is based out of the North Fork Valley. The band members stopped by KVNF to talk with DJ Lawrence Hancock…
