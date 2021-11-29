-
Lauren Boebert makes inflammatory comments on House floor as Paul Gosar is censured for posting a video of himself killing Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAG Phil…
-
Forest Service extends deadline to file comments on draft forest plan for GMUG to 11/26Natural gas bills in Colorado could go up as much as 50% this…
-
Kerry Donovan ends campaign to challenge Lauren Boebert in CD3Gun-toting provocateur Lori Saine running for Congress in new CD8COGCC issues controversial…
-
Former chair of Colorado Republican Party Ryan Call will be disbarredSenator Michael Bennet introduces constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens…
-
On this week's Local Motion, KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh interviews Suzanne Roy, executive director of the advocacy group American Wild Horse Campaign about…
-
Congressmember Lauren Boebert spoke to a public gathering in Lake City on Friday. Eighth grade students from the Community School asked her questions…
-
Arbol Farm Market moving to Paonia Town ParkTaneal Mautz of Paonia High & Adam Smith of Hotchkiss High awarded Daniels scholarships911 system upgrades may…
-
Colorado sending National Guard troops to inaugurationGovernor launches Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction roadmapCongresswoman Lauren Boebert's…
-
Rapid COVID testing now deployed to all Colorado school districtsJoe Biden's new COVID relief proposal includes increased Child Tax Credits championed by…
-
Calls for newly elected Congressmember Lauren Boebert to resign are increasing across Colorado’s Third District. Reasons range from her role in the…