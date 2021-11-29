-
Story is a time-honored way for humans to communicate meaning, to shape minds, to pass along cultural ways, to reach another person’s heart. Maybe this is why there are so many stories for the constellation commonly known as Cassiopeia.
-
Story is a time-honored way for humans to communicate meaning, to shape minds, to pass along cultural ways, to reach another person’s heart. Maybe this is why there are so many stories for the constellation commonly known as Cassiopeia.
-
High in our winter evening sky you’ll find the 6th-brightest star, yellow-white Capella, along with other stars of the constellation Auriga. In modern…
-
Many people are familiar with finding Polaris, the North Star, by using the two end stars in the Big Dipper Bowl as ‘pointer stars.’ However, you may not…
-
The first constellation most of us are able to find in the night sky is Ursa Major, the Great Bear. Most people know the brighter stars as the Big Dipper…
-
The summer night sky elicits an extra sparkle of excitement when we see the silvery, arcing band of the Milky Way, a beautiful cross-cut view of our home…