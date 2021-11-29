-
Although 84 percent of teenage boys and young men said they believed avoiding a partner's pregnancy was important, only 42 percent had heard of emergency contraception, researchers in Colorado found.
Despite state lawmakers failing to pass a bill to fund the effort, a program to provide long acting reversible birth control to young, low-income women...
The state's annual legislative session adjourns May 6, 2015. The last few days are always hectic as state lawmakers try to push through final bills....
An amendment to the state budget that would’ve continued a program credited with reducing teen pregnancies and abortion was killed this week. However, a…
Some pediatricians and other doctors worry they aren't properly prepared to make this highly effective form of birth control available, because their training didn't cover insertion of the devices.
The tragic news from India of women dying after being sterilized is not the norm. More than 200 million women a year rely on this procedure. Under proper conditions, complications are minimal.