COVID Deaths

  • Sharing Ministries Food Bank Truck
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 7, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Sharing Ministries Food Bank serves five counties on the Western Slope. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the food bank based in Montrose has seen a 32 percent increase in new client visits. Laura Palmisano speaks to their director about how they're coping at the same time volunteerism has gone down. Plus, Eric Galatas reports Congress has a chance to chart a new path for public-lands management by fixing a system that many say has prioritized oil and gas profits above all other uses, including outdoor recreation.
  • greenburial.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 9, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Delta County Health Department reactivates dashboard as 4 women died from COVID last weekAs foreclosure filings increase, Colorado homeowners can access…
  • RidgwaySpacetoCreate-LauraPalmisano.JPG
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 2, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Governor Polis releases $40B budget proposal'I Matter' program will offer Colorado kids 3 free mental health counseling sessionsColorado Supreme Court…
  • GrandJunctionWomensMarch.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: October 4, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    COVID case numbers rising for kids age 6 to 11Rural Americans dying of COVID at more than twice the rate of urban AmericansCDOT launches new CoTrip…
  • JaredPolis.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 28, 2020
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    New Delta County Human Services Building flooded badly on Christmas EveCOVID deaths in Delta County double during December, 2 more die over holiday…