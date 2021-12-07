KVNF Regional Newscast: December 7, 2021
- Ridgway schools limit hot lunches to two days a week
- 8 new COVID deaths in Delta County reported in the past week
- Colorado Department of Labor confirms $30M in unemployment fraud, audit shows total is more like $73M
- State now paying out Emergency Rental Assistance funds more rapidly
- Eric Galatas reports Congress has a chance to fix public lands management in Build Back Better bill
- Laura Palmisano speaks to Sharing Ministries director Oneda Doyle about the increase in need for food assistance during the pandemic, at the same time volunteerism has declined