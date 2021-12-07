© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 7, 2021

Published December 7, 2021 at 8:00 AM MST
  • Ridgway schools limit hot lunches to two days a week
  • 8 new COVID deaths in Delta County reported in the past week
  • Colorado Department of Labor confirms $30M in unemployment fraud, audit shows total is more like $73M
  • State now paying out Emergency Rental Assistance funds more rapidly
  • Eric Galatas reports Congress has a chance to fix public lands management in Build Back Better bill
  • Laura Palmisano speaks to Sharing Ministries director Oneda Doyle about the increase in need for food assistance during the pandemic, at the same time volunteerism has declined

Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
