Darnell Place-Wise

The Delta County Board of Commissioners denied an agro-voltaic project on Garnet Mesa, despite a Delta County Independent poll showing 84 percent of Delta County residents in favor of it. Then, they approved a concrete plant in the same area. Kate Redmond speaks to Natasha Leger from Citizens for a Healthy Community about ongoing debates on land use. Plus, Colorado Democrats are advancing a bill to create a new statewide recycling program, paid for by businesses making or selling recyclable products. Scott Franz reports for Capitol Coverage.

