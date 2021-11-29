-
Legislators want to stop attack ads in the mail during election seasonArizona faces midnight deadline to agree about Colorado River drought…
Concoctions that seem to break caloric records are a central part of the rodeo food experience. If you're going to indulge, a Texas dietitian offers tips to help keep you from popping a belt buckle.
People who walked briskly for 40 minutes five days a week saw more health improvements than those who walked for an hour a day but were more leisurely about it. Both groups lost weight.
Liz Paul has struggled with her weight for years. A diet group helps, but it only meets once a week. So she has turned to social media for daily feedback and support. Studies find it can help.
Today on Local Motion we speak with two people working to promote healthy lifestyles and diets in western Colorado. Michelle Amiott is a new AmeriCorps…