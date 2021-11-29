© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Dr. Carrie Stephenson

    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1, 2021
    When the town of Crested Butte declared a housing emergency last summer, it opened the door to unique solutions. The first was to purchase a bed and breakfast to convert into housing for seasonal workers. Converting hotels to housing isn’t new, but it’s a growing trend in mountain communities. The next story in Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network is from reporter Stephanie Maltarich.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: July 1, 2021
    Little Blue Creek Canyon worker Ricardo Batista died Tuesday when a huge rock fell on his excavatorMCSD Superintendent Carrie Stephenson now says mascot…
    KVNF Regional Newscast: June 3, 2021
    JoAnn Kalenak of Delta County Citizens Report is sharing Delta County School Board email correspondence acquired through CORA request that shows sex ed…