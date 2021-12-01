© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1, 2021

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published December 1, 2021 at 1:51 PM MST
Crested Butte, Colorado
  • DMEA confirms cybersecurity attack corrupted 90% of internal network
  • Former MCSD IT director gets 60 days jail time, must pay $280K restitution
  • Colorado Energy Office & School of Mines task force wants funding for carbon sequestration research
  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman calls on House leadership to remove Rep. Lauren Boebert from committee assignments over bigoted comments
  • KBUT's Stephanie Maltarich reports for RMCR affordable housing collaboration: Crested Butte tries converting bed & breakfast into housing

NEWSDMEAMCSDMontrose County School DistrictDr. Carrie StephensonCarbon SequestrationLauren BoebertRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionSolutions Journalim NetworkCrested ButteAffordable Housing Reporting CollaborationStephanie Maltarich
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
