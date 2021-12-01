KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1, 2021
- DMEA confirms cybersecurity attack corrupted 90% of internal network
- Former MCSD IT director gets 60 days jail time, must pay $280K restitution
- Colorado Energy Office & School of Mines task force wants funding for carbon sequestration research
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman calls on House leadership to remove Rep. Lauren Boebert from committee assignments over bigoted comments
- KBUT's Stephanie Maltarich reports for RMCR affordable housing collaboration: Crested Butte tries converting bed & breakfast into housing