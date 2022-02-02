This week on Local Motion we get updates from Indian Country thanks to our Rocky Mountain Community Radio partners at KSUT Tribal Radio in the Four Corners. Poet Laureate and musician Joy Harjo speaks with host Crystal Ashike and reporter Sarah Flower interviews Dr. Loretta Christensen, chief medical officer of the Indian Health Service, about the impacts of coronavirus on Native families, and how tribal nations prepared for the omicron surge.

