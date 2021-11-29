-
The department formally announced a rule that explicitly bans the use of electronic cigarettes on commercial flights heading to or from the U.S. Previous guidance had led to some confusion.
Even as the use of traditional cigarettes and most other tobacco products dipped or stayed the same from 2013 to 2014, the use of e-cigarettes climbed among students in high school and middle school.
It's been 25 years since people could light up with impunity on domestic airline flights. But that doesn't mean they're not still trying. And e-cigarettes are reviving conflict over clean air aloft.
Unexpectedly high levels of the cancer-causing chemical were found in an analysis of the vapor from e-cigarettes, researchers say.