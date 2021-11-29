© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Eric Kelley

    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    The transition to clean energy could get assistance from federal legislation. As Kate Redmond reports, Colorado activists are grappling with what that could look like. Plus, Fort Lewis College in Durango has seen one of the largest increases in their freshman class in years. It's putting a strain on student housing at a time when the college also faces a shortage of workforce housing. KSUT’s Sarah Flower reports for our Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on affordable housing.
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 24, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    Denver Health CEO: System 'on the brink of collapse'Public health leaders send letter to Governor requesting new mask mandateWestern Slope Food Bank of…
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 16, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    High Country News reports the National Park Service buried an internal study showing harassmentDMEA investigating targeted effort to access data on its…
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 3, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    Hotchkiss municipal court judge Lynn French stepping downStructure fire at former hemp-drying plant in Delta filled sky with black smoke TuesdayColorado…
    NEWS
    Local Motion: Montrose School Board Candidates
    Gavin Dahl
    This week on Local Motion, we hear from six of the candidates running for Montrose County School Board. There are two candidates for District C, Alice…