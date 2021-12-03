KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3, 2021
- First case of Omicron COVID variant found in Colorado
- Abbott Labs says their tests can detect variant
- Denver patient walks out of hospital after fighting COVID for 158 days
- Election officials: Recount confirms Eric Kelley won MCSD school board race
- Kate Redmond reports Colorado activists are grappling with what federal assistance for clean energy transition could look like
- KSUT's Sarah Flower reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio: The large increase in registration for Fort Lewis College is putting a strain on student housing, while college already faces a shortage of workforce housing