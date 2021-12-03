© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 3, 2021

Published December 3, 2021 at 3:04 PM MST
KSUT-SJN-FortLewis-AnimasHa.jpg
Mark Duggan
KSUT
Animas Hall, a recently-built residence facility at Fort Lewis College in Durango.
  • First case of Omicron COVID variant found in Colorado
  • Abbott Labs says their tests can detect variant
  • Denver patient walks out of hospital after fighting COVID for 158 days
  • Election officials: Recount confirms Eric Kelley won MCSD school board race
  • Kate Redmond reports Colorado activists are grappling with what federal assistance for clean energy transition could look like
  • KSUT's Sarah Flower reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio: The large increase in registration for Fort Lewis College is putting a strain on student housing, while college already faces a shortage of workforce housing

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastCOVID-19COVID TestingMontrose County School DistrictEric KelleyClean EnergyKate RedmondKSUTSarah FlowerAffordable Housing Reporting CollaborationFort Lewis College
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
