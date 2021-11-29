farmers market

-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says local food is growing quickly from a niche market into something that's generating significant income for communities across the country.
The rate of growth in the number of farmers markets and sales there has slowed in recent years. But that could mean the entire local food movement is growing up.
More cities want to take eating local food from just a hip trend to an economic generator. But as with many grassroots movements, there can be some...
The federal government is putting $100 million behind a simple idea: doubling the value of federal food benefits when people use them to buy fresh produce. This idea started small but became a hit.
Did your local farmer really grow that heirloom apple he just sold you? California wants to know, so it's sending more inspectors out to make sure the produce sold at markets really is local.