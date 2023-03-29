On this Local Motion, you’ll hear a conversation between KVNF's Cassie Knust and Michelle Leslie Prentice and Tom Cheney of Montrose. You'll learn about these two Montrose-based locals’ involvement in a new nonprofit, Friends of Ukraine. Friends of Ukraine was co-founded by a group of volunteers focused on helping Ukrainian refugee families transition from a war-torn country, all the way to Montrose, Colorado.

Listen • 27:32