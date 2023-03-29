© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

The Western Slope Refugee Way Station: Local nonprofit 'Friends of Ukraine' is helping refugees find shelter and community

By Cassie Knust
Published March 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM MDT
Today on the show, you’ll hear a conversation between KVNF's Cassie Knust and Michelle Leslie Prentice and Tom Cheney of Montrose.

Today we’ll discuss these two Montrose-based locals’ involvement in a new nonprofit, Friends of Ukraine. Friends of Ukraine was co-founded by a group of volunteers focused on helping Ukrainian refugee families transition from a war-torn country, all the way to Montrose, Colorado.

Michelle holds over 30 years of experience working with refugees and helping them transition from their homeland to the United States. Tom brings over 30 years as a practicing lawyer, although he’s now retired. But for Tom, his and his wife’s time fostering children is a large part of what drew him into volunteering for Friends of Ukraine.

Ukraine makes up nearly 44 million people and while many have and are fleeing the country, many more cannot or will not. For Friends of Ukraine, their mission is to provide shelter and community to those refugees. You’ll hear Michelle and Tom talk about the nonprofit’s mission, their personal reasons for joining this organization, some Ukrainian history that’s led to this crisis, and finally, what all entails committing as a volunteer.

We just heard an interview with Michelle Leslie Prentice and Tom Cheney, co-founders and volunteers for Friends of Ukraine. To contact Friends of Ukraine about volunteering or donating, you can email Michelle at leslie732m@gmail.com.

Thanks for tuning in to Local Motion on KVNF, your Mountain Grown Community.

Local Motion UkrainerefugeesMontrose CountyNonprofit Newsnonprofit groupsFriends of Ukraine
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
