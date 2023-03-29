The Western Slope Refugee Way Station: Local nonprofit 'Friends of Ukraine' is helping refugees find shelter and community

Today on the show, you’ll hear a conversation between KVNF's Cassie Knust and Michelle Leslie Prentice and Tom Cheney of Montrose.

Today we’ll discuss these two Montrose-based locals’ involvement in a new nonprofit, Friends of Ukraine. Friends of Ukraine was co-founded by a group of volunteers focused on helping Ukrainian refugee families transition from a war-torn country, all the way to Montrose, Colorado.

Michelle holds over 30 years of experience working with refugees and helping them transition from their homeland to the United States. Tom brings over 30 years as a practicing lawyer, although he’s now retired. But for Tom, his and his wife’s time fostering children is a large part of what drew him into volunteering for Friends of Ukraine.

Ukraine makes up nearly 44 million people and while many have and are fleeing the country, many more cannot or will not. For Friends of Ukraine, their mission is to provide shelter and community to those refugees. You’ll hear Michelle and Tom talk about the nonprofit’s mission, their personal reasons for joining this organization, some Ukrainian history that’s led to this crisis, and finally, what all entails committing as a volunteer.

We just heard an interview with Michelle Leslie Prentice and Tom Cheney, co-founders and volunteers for Friends of Ukraine. To contact Friends of Ukraine about volunteering or donating, you can email Michelle at leslie732m@gmail.com .

Thanks for tuning in to Local Motion on KVNF, your Mountain Grown Community.