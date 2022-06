Nichole Fox of Give a Dam, based in Durango, teaches people of all ages about the guardians of our waterways, beavers. Gavin Dahl asks her to describe the interactive Nature Theater activity she is leading at North Fork Community Fair in Paonia Town Park on Saturday at 3pm. Plus, ahead of Father’s Day, the nonprofit Hilltop Family Resource Center’s fatherhood navigator John Schmitz tells us about Fatherhood Appreciation Day at Riverbottom Park tomorrow at noon.

Listen • 8:10