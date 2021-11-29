Harvest Public Media

-
Conservationists have long blamed farmers' use of pesticides for decimating the milkweed that monarch caterpillars like to eat. But scientists say simply planting more milkweed isn't the answer.
At the Heartland Biogas Project, spoiled milk, old pet food and vats of grease combine with helpful bacteria in massive tanks to generate gas. It's all thanks to anaerobic digestion.
The agriculture industry is traditionally male-dominated. But that's changing: Over the past 15 years, the fraction of U.S. farms run by women has nearly tripled.
Greenhouses could make local fruits and vegetables more available year-round, but they're energy intense. In the Midwest, some growers tap into the Earth's internal heat to warm the structures.
It's the time of the year when Katie Abrams sees her Fort Collins neighbors pulling up with real trees tied to car roofs. She feels small pangs of...
Delta announces city manager hireBLM gates road closed to OHV travel near Lake CityReport finds Colorado ‘toddling’ towards early childhood literacyThere…
Close to 60,000 jobs are set to open up in agriculture, food and natural resource sectors each year for the next five years, according to a report from...
Known for their calm temperaments and soft fleece, alpacas looked like the next hot thing to backyard farmers. The market was frenetic, with some top of...
On a research farm north of Fort Collins, Colorado, in a secret location, buried in the middle of a corn field, grows Colorado’s newest and most buzzed...
Executives at JBS, the world's largest meat producer, know consumers want to know more about how their food is sourced. But the very nature of their business is grisly and sometimes unpalatable.