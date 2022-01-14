© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Insoo Park

  • AaronOntiveroz-DenverPost-PoolPhoto.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 14, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Governor Jared Polis delivered his fourth state of the state address to lawmakers yesterday at the state Capitol. He vowed to help Coloradans recover and rebuild after a steady stream of tragedies this past year, including the ongoing COVID pandemic, mass shootings in Boulder and Denver, and the Marshall fire in Boulder County. Scott Franz reports for Capitol Coverage. Plus, Kate Redmond speaks to a CEO with an innovative radon gas testing method. In winter months radon can build up while there is less fresh air ventilation.
  • AaronOntiveroz-DenverPost-PoolPhoto.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 14, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Governor Jared Polis delivered his fourth state of the state address to lawmakers yesterday at the state Capitol. He vowed to help Coloradans recover and rebuild after a steady stream of tragedies this past year, including the ongoing COVID pandemic, mass shootings in Boulder and Denver, and the Marshall fire in Boulder County. Scott Franz reports for Capitol Coverage. Plus, Kate Redmond speaks to a CEO with an innovative radon gas testing method. In winter months radon can build up while there is less fresh air ventilation.