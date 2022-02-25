© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

KVNF DJ's

  • Cody and Moriah.jpg
    Talkin' Music: Cody and Moriah of KVNF's Redneck Riviera
    In todays special tribute show Taya Jae sits down with Cody and Moriah, veteran DJ's of Redneck Riviera, to discuss their love of country music, how their tastes differ and what its been like to bring their witty banter as a married couple to the airwaves.
  • Cody and Moriah.jpg
    NEWS
    Talkin' Music: Cody and Moriah of KVNF's Redneck Riviera
    Taya Jae
    ,
    In todays special tribute show Taya Jae sits down with Cody and Moriah, veteran DJ's of Redneck Riviera, to discuss their love of country music, how their tastes differ and what its been like to bring their witty banter as a married couple to the airwaves.