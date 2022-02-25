© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Talkin' Music: Cody and Moriah of KVNF's Redneck Riviera

Published February 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST
In todays special tribute show Taya Jae sits down with Cody and Moriah, veteran DJ's of Redneck Riviera, to discuss their love of country music, how their tastes differ and what its been like to bring their witty banter as a married couple to the airwaves.

