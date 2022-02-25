Talkin' Music: Cody and Moriah of KVNF's Redneck Riviera
Published February 25, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST
In todays special tribute show Taya Jae sits down with Cody and Moriah, veteran DJ's of Redneck Riviera, to discuss their love of country music, how their tastes differ and what its been like to bring their witty banter as a married couple to the airwaves.
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.