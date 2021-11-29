-
Host Jill Spears & gardening gurus Lance Swigart & Lulu Volckhausen chat about current conditions in the garden & take calls from Redlands Mesa, Montrose…
-
Host Jill Spears welcomes Lance Swigart and Lulu Volkhausen to the Bamboo Room for a lively spring gardening discussion.
-
Our regular host Jill Spears caught a bug, so news host Patricia Naft filled in, with gardening guru Lance Swigart. More spring chores, & signs that the…
-
Week 2 of the conversation about seed saving between host Jill Spears & gardening expert Lance Swigart.
-
KVNF's gardening gurus discussed finishing up this year's garden and prepping for next year. Callers from Norwood & Nucla asked about the wisdom of adding…
-
KVNF's gardening gurus discuss late fall chores & take calls about storing root crops, etc.
-
As the harvest season continues, garden tasks shift to fall cleanup & the beginnings of winter prep.Due to a PBKC* error, our copy of this episode is…
-
Are they yams, or are they sweet potatoes? And why do previously-mild chiles suddenly get hotter?
-
This week's show starts with a reminder of the seasonal downside of gardening: cold, wet hands & wet muddy feet!
-
This episode aired Tuesday, Sept. 16th, 2014.