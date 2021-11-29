-
This week on Local Motion, Paul Paladino and Sara Rinne from the Montrose Library joined Gavin Dahl for a live call-in show to discuss their Big Read…
This week on Local Motion, KVNF's Gavin Dahl speaks with Delta County librarian Sarah Smith and Montrose County librarians Elizabeth Cook and Amy…
Colorado has room to improve according to a recent report that ranks states based on policies that promote early childhood literacy.The report looks at…
Delta announces city manager hireBLM gates road closed to OHV travel near Lake CityReport finds Colorado ‘toddling’ towards early childhood literacyThere…
Bowie announces further layoffs at mine near PaoniaCity of Delta Police Chief resignsHalliburton ordered to pay $18 Million in back wagesLt. Governor,…