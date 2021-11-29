-
Across the state 70 facilities are under quarantine for a viral disease that affects livestock.Vesicular stomatitis, VS, causes oral blisters and sores…
Executives at JBS, the world's largest meat producer, know consumers want to know more about how their food is sourced. But the very nature of their business is grisly and sometimes unpalatable.
This week, the City of Fountain Fire Department in Colorado repurposed some firefighting tools for a chillier job: rescuing cows that had fallen through a half-foot of ice into freezing pond water.
At a Colorado ranch run by Benedictine nuns, prayer and farming go hand in hand. "We have kind of a corner on the market" for grass-fed beef, says one sister. "People just kind of believe in it."