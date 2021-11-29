-
The KVNF news team talked to female journalists, hosts and producers who have been mentors and a source of inspiration for them. Sarah Koenig, Marty…
Marty Durlin and long time residents, Cathy and Carrie Boyd, share memories of growing up in Delta Colorado.
Singer, Mollie O'Brien speaks with Marty Durlin. Molly has released a number of Americana albums with her brother, Grammy- winner Tim O'Brien. She has…
Headlines:The Worst Hot and Dry in DecadesWest Fork Fire Complex Grows to Over 96,000 acresiSeeChange: Do Warmer Temperatures Equal Earlier…
Yesterday Delta County Commissioners passed an ordinance banning commercial marijuana enterprises in the unincorporated areas of the county. Amendment 64,…
Lenny Frieling is the current board chair of Colorado NORML – the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. The organization recently worked…
Last week the local advocacy group Citizens for a Healthy Community announced it would file a lawsuit against the Bureau of Land Management if the agency…