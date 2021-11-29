microbiome

-
Host Jill Spears welcomes Charlie Spears of Natural Grocers in Montrose for a chat about probiotics and gut health.Note: As the Worm Turns will take a…
-
Host Jill Spears is joined by Charlie Spears, a Nutritional Health Coach from Natural Grocers, for a discussion of organic vs conventional agriculture,…
-
Moving the American Gut Project to a biotech hub like San Diego may speed the jump from basic research to real treatments. At least that's microbe tracker Rob Knight's plan.
-
Inside the lab, a lone technician sorts through new samples, snipping off swab heads intentionally fouled with fecal material. One head goes to cold storage and the other is processed for sequencing.
-
Quick and inexpensive genetic sequencing is offering a glimpse of the microbes inhabiting our bodies. One woman volunteered to have her microbes cataloged. Her mom, husband and dog did, too.
-
Vultures consume toxic bacteria that would sicken or kill humans. Stouter immune systems, colonies of helpful microbes and potent stomach acid may help the carrion eaters gorge with abandon.