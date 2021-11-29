midterm election

-
This election is Colorado’s first all mail ballot election. KVNF’s Laura Palmisano talks with voters about the new system.All registered voters in…
Whether it's because of their size, demographic make-up, or the unique role they play, these places will have an outsized role in state — and possibly national — politics this year.
Days before Tuesday's midterm elections, NPR's Steve Inskeep has been meeting with voters in Colorado. It's the scene of an intense Senate race — and also mirrors the way the nation is evolving.
Colorado is the scene of a close Senate race — one of several that may decide control of the chamber. That's why NPR's Steve Inskeep traveled to the flatlands around Denver to knock on voters' doors.
The balance of power in the House and Senate could be upended with Tuesday's vote. We break down some of the key themes and offer a few predictions.
Knocking on doors in Colorado, Steve Inskeep asks Antionio Covello about the election. The successful Denver business owner, a conservative, weighs mineral rights, foreign policy and division at home.
One of the contests that could decide control of the Senate is in Colorado. Steve Inskeep traveled there to knock on voters' doors. In this first part, we meet Ili Bennett, a woman hit hard by the Great Recession and hungry for big changes in the country.
Campaign finance rules allow some groups to not disclose their donors. The New York Times' Nick Confessore says there could be "influence peddling ... because we can't see the money changing hands."
Many national figures in the Republican Party have been trying to give GOP candidates a boost in competitive races — and potentially help their own future presidential ambitions. Renee Montagne checks in with NPR's Don Gonyea, who's been keeping tabs on who's out on the trail.
Two million people have already voted in next month's election, including President Obama. Locking in votes early is huge, particularly since control of the Senate rests in a handful of close races.