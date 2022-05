Downtown Paonia is zoned as a commercial district. But two projects will add new apartments along Grand Avenue. At the Paonia Trustee meeting last week, board members discussed the issue. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, Coloradans view rising costs of living as a serious problem. A new Colorado Health Foundation poll shows around 1 in 3 have worked multiple jobs to pay for housing. Shannon Young at KGNU speaks with the Health Foundation’s public opinion insights officer Jace Woodrum.

Listen • 8:10