A very long time ago, Earth was a very different place. The air was not full of oxygen and one whole day was only six hours instead of twenty four! How did this world become the one we have today, and what role did the play in getting us here?
The Moon is iconic, seen and enjoyed from anywhere on Earth. It is so coveted that the U.S. and the Soviet Union were in a space race to see who could…
Greetings, my name is Brenda Harvey and I am a Volunteer Solar System Ambassador with NASA/JPL. As part of my job I get to inform my community of NASA…
In July,1969, NASA first landed men on the Moon, attaining humanity’s first ever visit to another world.During the height of the Cold War in the 1960s and…
By the end of our lives, most of us will have witnessed nearly 1,000 full moons. So perhaps the appearance of yet another one this week will not strike us…
Humans have been looking at the Moon and contemplating its “face,” and various light and dark features for millennia.We only see the near side of the Moon…
Have you ever looked at a full or gibbous Moon through binoculars or a telescope? If so, you may have noticed some bright streaks that radiate outward…
Did you see it? If not, don't worry: This much-anticipated event — in which a supermoon went into a full lunar eclipse — was well-documented.
Venus, Mars, and a thin crescent Moon will create a stunning sight in our early evening sky on February 20. If skies are clear, find an open spot with an…