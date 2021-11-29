-
This Saturday, December 7th at the Paradise Theater, KVNF is screening a series of documentary films on the Pass the Mic project, featuring the…
-
For the past few months, KVNF’s Programming Director Ali Lightfoot has been helping local kids produce radio stories as a part of our youth reporting…
-
HeadlinesMore Layoffs as Coal Mine All But ShutteredKVNF Youth Reporters Tackle Energy IssuesAli Lightfoot on the Pass the Mic ProjectDecember Storm Could…
-
KVNF and the North Fork Vision 2020 Project invite you to come see the North Fork Valley through the eyes of seven young reporters. On Saturday, December…
-
Energy reporter, Eden Clearwater interviews Jeff Tobe about the future of solar energy.
-
Pass the Mic's agriculture reporter, Tao Freeman, interview Mike King - brewmaster and owner of Revolution Brewery in Paonia.
-
Listen as Pass the Mic student youth reporters visit the ambulance garage in Paonia and interview volunteer EMTs Linda and Bob Kaiser.“Pass the Mic” is a…
-
Listen to youth reporters, Cristina Rankin and Eden Clearwater interviewing local "off the gird" rancher, Todd Harding.“Pass the Mic” is a youth…
-
Listen in as youth reporter, Liza Eller, interviews local dancer extraordinaire, Lindsey Ballyhoo as part of the Pass the Mic project.“Pass the Mic” is a…
-
Pass the Mic reporter, Noah McDaniel speaks with Paonia resident, Sanni, about living with autism in the North Fork Valley.