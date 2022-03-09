police training

Next in our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat in Congress, Kate Redmond speaks with Democrat Kellie Rhodes. Plus Courtney Jones, academy director and professional standards and training sergeant with Montrose PD, stopped by Studio M to talk with Gavin Dahl about the department’s recruiting efforts.
