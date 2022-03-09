© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 9, 2022

Published March 9, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST
KellieRhodes.png
Kate Redmond
/
KVNF
Kellie Rhodes speaks to KVNF News on March 8, 2022.
  • Sunshine Week will be March 13-19 and Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition is hosting a contest to highlight the worst examples of obstruction of the public's right to access public information
  • Courtney Jones, academy director and professional standards and testing sergeant with Montrose PD, stops by Studio M to talk about police recruiting and the new academy at the Montrose campus of Colorado Mesa University
  • Next in our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat in Congress, Kate Redmond speaks with Democrat Kellie Rhodes

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Sunshine WeekColorado Freedom of Information CoalitionMontrose PolicePolicepolice trainingLauren BoebertKellie RhodesCD3Third Congressional District2022 Election
Stay Connected