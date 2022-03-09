KVNF Regional Newscast: March 9, 2022

Sunshine Week will be March 13-19 and Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition is hosting a contest to highlight the worst examples of obstruction of the public's right to access public information
Courtney Jones, academy director and professional standards and testing sergeant with Montrose PD, stops by Studio M to talk about police recruiting and the new academy at the Montrose campus of Colorado Mesa University
Next in our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat in Congress, Kate Redmond speaks with Democrat Kellie Rhodes