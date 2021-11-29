-
Conservationists have long blamed farmers' use of pesticides for decimating the milkweed that monarch caterpillars like to eat. But scientists say simply planting more milkweed isn't the answer.
Honeybees are major crop pollinators in the U.S., but they're in trouble. So researchers are now investigating how other bees could start picking up some of the slack.
The national strategy addresses the alarming decline in honeybee populations. It calls for more bee habitat and more research into ways to protect bees from disease and pesticides.
Is it a bird ... a moth. .. two creatures in one?