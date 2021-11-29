-
A grant will help preserve a ranch within the Uncompahgre National Forest.The Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust received $436,000 to conserve…
The third annual Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum happened last weekend in Montrose. Farmers, ranchers and others involved in working the earth spent…
Water has always been a source of conflict in the arid West, but in recent years the conflict between agriculture and growing cities has escalated as both…
Over the last 20 years, the number of sheep in this country has been cut in half. In fact, the number has been declining since the late 1940s, when the…
The world’s soil is in trouble. Ecologists say without dramatic changes to how we manage land, vast swathes of grassland are at risk of turning into…