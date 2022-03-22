© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
BANNER_NOTEXT-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 22, 2022

Published March 22, 2022 at 8:08 AM MDT
MaloiLannan-LouiseJohns.jpeg
Louise Johns
/
Mountain West News Bureau
Maloi Lannan sets up temporary pasture for her sheep, focusing their grazing in a concentrated area for a brief period of time, to encourage them to graze more evenly rather than cherry-picking the plants they prefer and leaving the rest.
  • 4 challengers to Lauren Boebert in the CD3 race submitted petition signatures to the Secretary of State's office last week, the rest will try to qualify for the June primary ballot at state party assemblies on April 9th
  • Colorado lawmakers are advancing legislation that will reduce waiting times for bicyclists at red lights and stop signs
  • CoLab investigation uncovers state agencies hiding findings of 'life threatening' errors at Mind Springs Health
  • Ashley Ahearn concludes her 3-part series for Mountain West News Bureau on women changing the face of ranching

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast CD3Third Congressional DistrictLauren BoebertBicyclingColorado News Collaborativemental healthAshley AhearnMountain West News BureauRanching
Stay Connected