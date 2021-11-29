-
Late-night coffee, tea or cola does more than keep you up, scientists say. The amount of caffeine in a double espresso can delay the internal clock in cells throughout your body by about 40 minutes.
Colorado State University is surveying farmers and travelers for a study on agritourism.Earlier this year, nearly 800 farmers across Colorado received a…
Chris Fisher, an archaeologist who recently returned from the site of a lost city, says that some of the objects there looked as if they hadn't been touched in centuries.
Eyelashes keep dust out and fend off drying breezes, a study finds. To do that they need to be a very precise length. Extra-long fake eyelashes hurt more than they help.
Where there's pot, there's often an insatiable hunger. Now researchers have a big clue why: Cannabinoids, the drug in marijuana, appear to flip a neural circuit that normally tells us we're full.
Researchers have developed a powerful method for growing human cells in the laboratory that has led to some unusual findings. Cell tests suggest a malaria drug might work against cervical cancer.
