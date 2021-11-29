Robyn Vincent

-
Due to high COVID hospitalization rates, Governor Polis authorized CDPHE to order hospitals to transfer patients or cease admissionsTelluride launches…
20 positive COVID tests at West Elk Mine Telluride Foundation close to securing land for affordable housing in NorwoodOuray plans to allow RVs on private…
Colorado will offer on-site vaccine clinics at workplacesGunnison affordable housing shortage leads to packed extended stay motelsDrost's Chocolates moves…
District 51 in Mesa County facing another COVID outbreak, at least 18 confirmed casesPitkin County Commissioners accused of racial bias by rancher Jose…
Hundreds attend Delta County school board meeting to protest comprehensive sex ed program that hasn't been adopted by the districtMesa County…
Committee narrows list of names for new high school: North Fork, West Elk, or Fire MountainMutual Aid Distribution Day in Grand Junction marks one year…
1 year after Colorado's Red Flag law took effect, at least 112 petitions filed for extreme risk protection ordersFreedom of Information Coalition & other…
Delta County Commissioners approve $36M budget for 2021Public comments on Delta County Land Use plan due before Monday's meetingMontrose Hospital changes…
Current COVID statistics across our listening area include 89 deathsGovernor Polis signed 8 special session bills on MondayWho is dying in jails around…
Delta County moves to High Risk level orange on COVID dialGovernor Jared Polis tests positive for COVID, asymptomatic, working remotelyNew state task…