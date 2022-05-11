© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 11, 2022

Published May 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM MDT
Peters-Knisley.png
Mugshots of Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will not be allowed to oversee elections for a second year in a row, a district court judge ruled yesterday. Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Mesa County Commissioners sued to prohibit her involvement. Peters, running in the June Republican primary for secretary of state, is accused in a security breach of Mesa County elections systems from May 2021. She was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year on 10 felony and misdemeanor counts. Colorado Sun reports the new order also bars Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley and Julie Fisher, second deputy clerk, from involvement in the 2022 elections. Knisley was indicted by the grand jury, and was charged separately with felony burglary on suspicion of entering county offices after the county suspended her. Brandi Bantz, county elections director, will oversee the election.

John Eastman, a lawyer who represented Donald Trump, used his University of Colorado email account to advise a Pennsylvania lawmaker on how to challenge that state’s electors, according to records obtained by the Denver Post. CU Boulder’s visiting professor of conservative thought is being scrutinized for his role in advising Trump on how to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. A federal judge ruled in March they likely committed crimes in their efforts to overturn the election. Eastman, who spoke at Trump’s rally before the Capitol attack, was relieved of his public-facing duties at CU following the January 6th insurrection. He’s no longer affiliated with the university.

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet is introducing a bill today called the National Energy Community Transition Act to establish a new permanent endowment fund and federally chartered corporation to support economic development and diversification, capacity building, transition planning, and public services in communities historically reliant on fossil fuel energy generation or extraction.

Next, Kate Redmond speaks with one of the Paonia Town Trustees, seated since the recent election.

SPOT (1:39)

Colorado is poised to take an unusual step in granting state lawmakers paid parental leave. Robyn Vincent reports the move highlights a legacy of female political representation in the West.

FEATURE (4:15)

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Tina PetersMesa County2022 ElectionJohn EastmanJanuary 6th InsurrectionDonald TrumpMichael Bennetfossil fuelsThomas MarklePaonia Town CouncilRobyn VincentMountain West News BureauPaid Family Leave2022 Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • Pueblo.jpeg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: May 10, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    Adam Frisch is one of three Democrats on the June primary ballot for the Third Congressional District hoping to challenge Republican Lauren Boebert in the November election. Over the weekend he kicked off his Beat Boebert BBQ Tour with stops at nearly a dozen restaurants from Pueblo to Grand Junction. Unfortunately, campaign manager Sarah Shook tells KVNF tensions arose at a variety of stops with a law enforcement response necessary in Trinidad and visits to multiple locations moved after restaurants allegedly received violent threats from Boebert supporters. Plus, Colorado lawmakers have passed a bill they say includes the most money they have ever spent on affordable housing projects. As Scott Franz reports, it creates a first of its kind loan program to help jumpstart new developments.