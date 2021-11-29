-
Host Jill Spears and gardening gurus Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss winter gardening subjects and take your calls.Email questions anytime to…
Host Jill Spears and her gardening gurus, Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen, discuss winter gardening subjects and take your calls. They're joined this…
Host Jill Spears is joined by gardener Lance Swigart and Delta County Library staffer Sara Smith for a discussion about seed saving and the library's seed…
Our gardening experts spend this Spring Equinox episode chatting about seed saving. Host Jill Spears is joined by gardener Lance Swigart and Delta County…
Host Jill Spears welcomes gardener Lance Swigart and special guests Don Lareau of Zephyros Farm & Garden and Sarah Pope of Delta County Libraries, for a…
Host Jill Spears & gardening guru Lance Swigart discuss seed-saving for the brassica family of crops - turnips, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, brussel…
Week 3 of our series about seed-saving, with host Jill Spears & gardening expert Lance Swigart.
Week 2 of our seed-saving series, with host Jill Spears & garden wizard Lance Swigart.