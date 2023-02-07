© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
As the Worm Turns

As the Worm Turns - Tuesday February 7, 2023

Published February 7, 2023 at 6:53 PM MST
Host Jill Spears is Joined by Lance Swigart and Laura Parker Owner of High Country Seed + Gardens, whos mission is to grow seed that is regionally adapted to the extreme conditions of the high altitude desert regions. They are dedicated to varieties that are:

  • Regionally Resilient – “Seed with a sense of place!”
  • Biologically Diverse
  • Early-maturing, nutritionally robust, unique, drought-tolerant, and easily adaptable varieties
  • Open pollinated, Non – GMO, and open source
  • Varieties that are just plain fun and tasty!

Email questions anytime to worm@kvnf.org, or call during the program at 1-866-KVNF-NOW.

Tags
As the Worm Turns organicSeed savingseeds