Host Jill Spears and gardening gurus Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen discuss winter gardening subjects and take your calls.Email questions anytime to…
Host Jill Spears chats with gardener Lance Swigart and special guest Don Lareau of Zephyros Farm & Garden near Paonia. The episode's subject matter is…
Host Jill Spears and garden guru Lance Swigart discuss mid-winter garden topics, and invite calls from listeners.
Host Jill Spears is joined by regular gardening experts Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen, plus special guest Bill McDorman, Executive Director of the…
Host Jill Spears, gardener Lance Swigart and special guest Don Lareau of Zephyros Farms, Paonia, discuss seed growing and saving, and take calls from…
Host Jill Spears welcomes gardening guru Lance Swigart back to the airwaves for a discussion about early spring chores and to take calls from listeners.
Host Jill Spears & gardening guru Lance Swigart discuss gardening issues & take liseners' calls.
Guest host Wind Clearwater & gardener Jere Lowe of Earth Friendly Supply Co. chat about midwinter gardening subjects and take calls from listeners.
Jill, Lance & Lulu discuss the best ways to beat the heat in the garden! "Lots of water" is the answer for many issues with our current dry spell.Harriet…
They're ba-a-a-a-ck! Host Jill Spears & gardening guru Lance Swigart are in the studio with special guest Sarah Pope from the Hotchkiss Library for a…