-
2021 individual health insurance premiums in Colorado will decrease an average of 1.4% while group rates will increase an average of 3.8%Attorney General…
-
CU releases economic forecast- record number of skiers last yearRestaurants supporting ski industry in dire need of employeesSnowpack in Colorado and the…
-
Back the Badge, all 3 mill levy increases fail to pass in Delta CountyMesa County voters reject effort to raise money for new high schoolCity sales tax…
-
End of month storm brings record cold, snowfall in OctoberLawmakers consider returning to traditional style license platesParoled felons around the state…
-
Drought conditions, no snow making life hard on ski industrySnowmakers in Telluride help keep ski runs open in light snow yearTrump rolls back fracking…
-
Colorado Supreme Court hears fracking casesHilltop receives $60K for domestic violence, senior daycare programsSki season brings big economic gains to…
-
NewscastIdentity of motorcyclist who died over the weekend releasedSurvey highlights problems for long term rentals in ski townsScience program brings…
-
NewscastDistrict 51 buys food truck to feed kids over summerArea clinic receives 700 thousand dollars to serve low income patientsOuray County approves…
-
Participants in winter sports are predominantly white, but the National Brotherhood of Skiers has been trying to change that for 42 years. More than 50 regional clubs came to this year's gathering.
-
Last season a record 12.6 million skier visits were recorded by Colorado resorts. Jenn Rudolph is with Colorado Ski Country USA, an industry association…