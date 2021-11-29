-
A new study finds that too little sleep boosts a signal in the body that may drive a stronger desire to eat. It's the latest evidence linking sleep deprivation to overeating and increased body weight.
-
Americans aren't getting enough sleep in general. But if you live in Minnesota or South Dakota you have a better chance of getting enough shuteye. And people in Hawaii are most sleep-deprived.
-
Late-night coffee, tea or cola does more than keep you up, scientists say. The amount of caffeine in a double espresso can delay the internal clock in cells throughout your body by about 40 minutes.
-
During sleep, the brain locks in existing memories and can even form new ones. Scientists say they are starting to understand how that happens. A midnight snack may interfere.